'Avengers: Doomsday' gets major spoilers from Marvel insider

Russo brothers' 2026 'Avengers' to release on December 18

Robert Downey Jr led Avengers: Doomsday will turn out to be chaotic than ever.

The much-awaited MCU movie is reportedly filming in the outskirts of London with the Russo brothers working on it as directors.

The 60-year-old Sherlock Holmes star, who played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel series, will now be taking up the role of antagonist Doctor Doom in the 2026 movie.

As per the latest reports, a Marvel insider "Main Middle Man" has spilled insights about the plot of the upcoming film.

According to Express, the story will continue from the ending of Avengers: Endgame, where the group of world saviours mess with the scared timeline, that has triggered chaos in the multiverse; something which the Time Variance Authority (TVA) could not control.

The insider revealed, "In the Void there are characters who hate the Avengers for all the multiverse collapse they caused in order to save their universe. Not only that, but the actions of the main timeline characters in No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, Loki and others also messed with other characters universes.”

The disorder will motivate Doom to assemble his team and attempt to take over the sacred timeline by stopping the Avengers.

"This includes destroying the TVA, which he thinks that they're complicit, and causing Kang's death at Doom's hands”, said the Main Middle Man.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.