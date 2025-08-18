Pierce Brosnan reveals his verdict on female Bond comment

Pierce Brosnan has recently reconsidered his female Bond claim, saying that he wants the role to be played by a male lead.

The Mamma Mia! star earlier endorsed that he would like to see a woman up there for 007 role in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Pierce, who appeared in four Bond movies, now went back to his statement and insisted that a man should play the bond role after Daniel Craig quit the franchise.

“Oh, I think it has to be a man,” said the 72-year-old while speaking to Saga magazine.

The MobLand actor expressed his excitement to “see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character”.

Interestingly, Pierce was supported by Dame Helen Mirren, his co-star in the forthcoming adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling book, The Thursday Murder Club.

“So many women have worked in that world,” she continued.

Helen pointed out, “She's a manifestation of a reality, that's for sure. Is she a better portrayal of it than in the world of 007? More realistic. But not so much fun as Bond!”

The actress stated, “I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.”

“I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me,” he added, calling the film series “the gift that keeps giving,” she added.