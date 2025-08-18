Martin Short discusses future of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short has recently opened up about the future of Only Murders in the Building show.

The Match Game star, who has been starring in and producing the hit Hulu series for last four seasons, explained how long the show could keep going for.

“I think that the reality is, you know when it feels like it’s past its time,” he told Variety.

Martin said, “I think everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”

“The Dick Van Dyke Show ended after five years, because one of the reasons was that they were afraid of losing the quality of it,” continued the 75-year-old.

However, later, “Friends went how long, and they were always brilliant,” remarked the Three Fugitives actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin reflected on the show, saying, “It is a very loose set, and one of the reasons is because Steve [Martin] and Selena [Gomez] and I all work the exact same way, screwing around, getting the crew to laugh.”

“Everyone is laughing, and… action! Oh a, screw up, laughing. That kind of joie de vivre is what permeates the set, and I think that is translates a little bit to the camera as well,” he added.

Besides Martin, other cast features Steve, Selena, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Paul Rudd, Amy Ryan, Jayne Houdyshell, Meryl Streep, Ryan Broussard etc.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building season five will premiere on September 9.