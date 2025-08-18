Chris Pratt reflects on his action star journey

Chris Pratt has recently reflected on his action star journey, revealing he faced multiple auditions in the past.

“I auditioned so many times for roles that were like alpha lead of several movies and I didn’t even get a call,” said the 46-year-old in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Chris recalled he “stumbled” into the role of “Andy Dwyer on Parks & Rec” as he was “a little overweight”.

Therefore, the Passengers actor shared he kind of “leaning on my comedic clown and it has always worked”.

“I am like this is working for me and I am going to put on even more weight,” recounted Chris.

The Jurassic World actor mentioned, “This is my role. This is my life. I'm gonna play that guy.”

“I might be like the sort of sidekick, fat guy who does jokes and falls down on rollerblades,” pointed out Chris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor told ET, “I will make a career out of this character and it’s paying good money.”

“I am not going to go and waste my time auditioning for another marvel movie which I haven’t gotten a call back,”

Chris disclosed that he auditioned for Thors, Captain Americas and all those movies he had auditioned for but he didn’t want to face the rejection.

It’s like “Xander Brock walks in with description like six feet and little bit of X factor” and then he would go into auditions and it was like “I felt that I don’t have that ‘it’ factor”.

However, Chris transitioned to action star after he starred in Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Terminal List: Dark Wolf on August 27 on Prime Video.