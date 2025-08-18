Orlando Bloom confirms Johnny Depp’s return as 'Jack Sparrow'?

Johnny Depp’s may return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'

Johnny Depp’s return in the upcoming sequel of Pirates of the Caribbean has been the most burning question on internet since the sixth entry confirmed.

Depp’s legal battle with former wife Amber Heard lost him his most popular film series. But now that he has won the case, his fans wonder if he will return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

A few days back, producer Jerry Bruckheimer made a statement teasing the 62-year-old actor’s possible comeback in the franchise. "If he likes the way the part is written, I think he would do it."

Earlier today Orlando Bloom, who plays Will Turner in the movies, expressed his willingness to return to the series.

He further shared his opinion on how to make the sixth installment successful. According to the Lord of the Rings star, success can be assured if the whole cast reunites.

Bloom's may have hinted that he would love to see The Tourist actor reprise his iconic role. Fans also believe that his statement might be pointing towards Depp’s comeback in the franchise.

During a chat with Screen Rant at Fan Expo Chicago, Bloom stated, “I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. You know, if they can if everybody wanted to go back.”

“I think that would be a cool thing for the audiences because I think there's a lot of people who enjoy the nostalgia of those movies today, right?

Even though, Orlando also confirmed that he hasn’t read the script yet, but he claims that it will be a cool idea.

Johnny Depp's comeback in the Pirates franchise is yet to be confirmed by the makers.