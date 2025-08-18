Dianna Agron opens up about late 'Glee' co-stars

Dianna Agron, known for her role as Quinn Fabray in the hit musical series Glee, recently shared heartfelt memories of her late co-stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Agron, 39, spoke tenderly about the impact of their passing, saying, "It’s hard to think of our loved ones from the show not being present with us anymore because they feel so present in my heart, body, mind, soul, all of it."

The actress reflected on the vivid memories she has of her former co-stars, stating, "I think that tenderness I feel and the memories that I have [of] who Cory, Naya and Mark were as people, as cast members, as our friends and family [are] just so vivid. That will never dissipate for me, ever. I think there’s beauty in that. I could replay memory after memory after memory."

Agron fondly remembered Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, as a gentle presence on set. "He was a teddy bear. I mean that in a way of his kindness and groundedness in himself was so perfect," she recalled.

"He was this tall, big brotherly presence in all of our lives. His character had a leadership position in the show, and there was not an ungenerous bone in his body."

She shared a heartwarming story about Monteith's kindness, saying, "I remember this one time that he was having people swim in his backyard... He took him into his room. He’s, like, ‘These are all my sunglasses. Just take a pair.’ … That’s who he was always."

The deaths of Monteith, Rivera, and Salling have had a profound impact on the Glee cast.

Monteith passed away in 2013 due to an accidental overdose, Rivera drowned in 2020 while saving her son, and Salling took his own life in 2018 while awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.