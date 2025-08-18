Dominic McLaughlin, Nick Frost spotted filming 'Harry Potter' in London

The Harry Potter TV series stars, Dominic McLaughlin (who is playing the titular role) and Nick Frost (Hagrid), were spotted filming an iconic scene in London.

The TV series of beloved novel series by J.K Rowling first began to form shape in 2023, when Warner Bros. officially announced the project.

In July it was confirmed by the Warner Bros. studios that the filming has officially began at Leavesden in Watford, Hertfordshire, same location where the original films were shot.

Almost a month later, McLaughlin and Frost in their character's attire were spotted in London filming the scene of Harry going to Diagon Alley to shop for school supplies.

Though it's pointed in a report, Nick Frost, who portrayed Rubeus Hagrid, was not present in the scene; instead, it was a body double.

As per the creators of the series, it is said that it is a faithful adaptation of the books this time, meaning that in the following scene when the series will be released the fans may see Hagrid dropping off Harry back at Dursleys and instructing them to take the young boy to the Hogwarts Express.

Previously, in conversation with the Collider, Frost while talking about his character said that, "I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child."

He added, "I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait."

The Harry Potter reboot series is set to release in 2027.