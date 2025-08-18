Jenna Ortega reflects on initial hesitation towards ‘Wednesday’ role

Following the success of Wednesday series, Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton reflected on the unexpected impact of the series.

Wednesday season two, which is yet to be completed, has already broken streaming records across 91 countries.

Reported by HapersBazaar, during a press junket in Australia to promote the new season, Ortega revealed how stepping into the shoes of the titular character was not an easy job.

"I had done a lot of TV, and I was told I couldn’t really do films when I was younger, so I just started getting into films and that was really exciting to me," she said.

Ortega added, "I wanted to focus on that part of my life. The idea of being tied to something for years was frightening."

However, her mind ultimately changed when she met the series director, Burton.

"It was upon meeting Tim and having a more in-depth conversation about the character," she recalled.

The Scream actress went on to explain what attracted her to the character and ultimately led her to accept the role.

She said, "There’s also something interesting in the challenge of Wednesday, the more that I thought about it, just because she had been done so perfectly in the past."

The 22-years-old artist added, "She was unlike anything that I had done before, so there was something that made me a bit curious in that as well."

The season two, part two of Wednesday is slated for release on Netflix on September 3.