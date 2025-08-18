Renée Zellweger speaks candidly about her directorial debut, ‘They’

Renée Zellweger has recently turned into a director for a nine-minute short, They, at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The Bridget Jones star revealed what it’s like to sit in a director’s chair in her new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think that directing was a personal ambition in and of itself,” said the Oscar-winning actress.

Elaborating on what made her direct this movie, Renée told THR that she wanted to tell a story at a time when she felt there was “some organic calling” for the movie.

“I felt that it was the right fit, then I’d probably love to do it and give it a shot,” remarked the 56-year-old.

The Jerry Maguire actress added, “Not just for the sake of having the experience, you know?”

Renée revealed that she and her production company Big Picture Co. were working with a group of talented animators to create her directorial debut.

Reflecting on They title, the Chicago actress stated, “It’s that clichéd reference when you want to end a conversation, or in substantiating your perspective: ‘You know how they are,” ‘You know what they say,’ ‘You know what they do.’”

While working on the directorial debut, Renée shared that she felt “really lucky working extraordinarily talented people. I didn’t even think about it really, in terms of whether or not it felt comfortable. We were just doing it”.

“People say ‘passion project,’ and that’s genuinely what this is reached in,” stated the Judy actress.

Looking ahead, Renée added, “There are always ideas brewing. It’s just a matter of timing and things coming together.”