Bob Odenkirk opens up about potential 'Better Call Saul' revival

Actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for his iconic role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the hit series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has shared his thoughts on a potential revival.

In a recent interview with Today, Odenkirk revealed that he would be open to reprising his role, but only under two specific conditions.

Firstly, Odenkirk emphasised that any new storyline would need to take place within the confines of the prison system, given Saul's 86-year sentence at the end of the series.

"He's not getting out (of prison). If there's another Saul show, it takes place inside prison," he stated clearly.

Secondly, Odenkirk stressed the importance of involvement from the show's creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

"Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV," he said, adding, "So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it."

Odenkirk also reflected on the significant impact that playing Saul Goodman has had on his life and career.

"That part turned my life around, and I've given more to that part than anything I've done," he shared, highlighting the profound influence of this role on his professional journey.

Despite his enthusiasm for the character, Odenkirk doesn't believe a revival is likely to happen anytime soon. "But I don't think so," he said. "I think they've all moved on to some more amazing projects that you'll soon see."

This sentiment suggests that while Odenkirk is open to revisiting the role, he acknowledges the creators' focus on new projects.