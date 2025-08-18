Frank Grillo praises John Cena's performance in 'Peacemaker' season 2

Frank Grillo, known for his role as Rick Flag Sr in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, has heaped praise on his co-star John Cena, saying he was "surprised" by the WWE pro-wrestler turned actor's performance.

Grillo attended the premiere for the show's second season, where he shared his admiration for Cena's acting skills.

Grillo told People magazine that Cena's performance in Season 2 caught him off guard, saying, "[I've] got to tell you, he surprised me the most because he's an amazing actor. What he does on this show, with this season specifically, he's got some heavy weights to lift."

The season explores Peacemaker's traumatic past and his discovery of an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be.

Grillo praised Cena for stepping up to the challenge of the season's heavy material, delivering a compelling performance that showcases his acting range.

"The material's heavy" for the second season, Grillo said, but Cena's performance is a highlight of the show.

The actor's admiration for Cena extends beyond his acting talent. He described Cena as "maybe the nicest guy I've ever met in my life," praising his genuine and professional demeanor on set.

Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, echoed Grillo's sentiments, calling Cena a "consummate professional" and saying she couldn't have asked for a better partner.

The second season of Peacemaker boasts an impressive cast, including Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Sol Rodriguez, Nhut Le, and Michael Rooker.

Grillo praised the cast, saying, "It's an amazingly deep cast. Like, everyone is really great and accomplished. So, I've had a ball with everyone. I really have. They're all amazing."