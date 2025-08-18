Tom Holland’s brother gives a glimpse into Zendaya’s bond with family

Tom Holland’s fiancée Zendaya enjoys special bond with his brother Sam

Tom Holland and Zendaya have gotten to know each other’s families really well over the course of their almost 5 years of relationship.

The 28-year-old actor also shares a sweet bond with Tom’s, 29, brother, Sam Holland, who shared a cherish memory with the couple in a recent interview.

The 26-year-old actor, who is also an amateur chef, revealed that his brother and the Euphoria star really enjoy his recipes.

“Zendaya has a plant-based diet and I sent those recipes Tom’s way as he was on dinner duty while she was making a movie in Boston,” Sam told The Times of London in an article which came out on Saturday, August 16.

“He went through them one by one and really enjoyed them,” Sam added.

Tom has three brother, including Sam, Harry Holland, and Paddy Holland, and the siblings all maintain a close relationship.

“My brother Sam is a chef and each Christmas dinner is getting better and better and better. It’s something that I always look forward to,” Tom proudly said in an interview last December.

The Spiderman star continued, “Bless him, it’s a big undertaking and it’s almost, like, his whole Christmas is just cooking for everyone, but he’s getting great at it.”