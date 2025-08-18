'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmy awards

Owen Cooper, a 15-year-old British actor, has made history by becoming the youngest-ever nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Emmy Awards.

Cooper received the nomination for his powerful portrayal of Jamie Miller in Netflix's critically acclaimed series Adolescence.

The series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate, exploring themes of masculinity, social media, and family dynamics.

Cooper's raw and intense performance earned him widespread critical acclaim, with many praising his ability to convey the complexity and fragility of his character.

On the day of the Emmy nominations, Cooper was at home when he received the news. "I was just in my living room and then everyone rung me and said that I'd been nominated," he said.

"It got spoiled for me... which is a bit annoying." Despite the surprise, Cooper is thrilled about the nomination and can't wait to attend the Emmy Awards. "I just know that I go in there, meet loads of people, eat loads of food and have a good night, really," he said.

Cooper has expressed his admiration for several actors, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Pedro Pascal, and Gary Oldman, whom he hopes to meet at the ceremony.

He also shared his aspirations for future roles, stating that he wants to work with talented actors and directors. "I don't really focus on certain roles that I'd like to do. I just want to work with brilliant actors and directors," he said.

The young actor's historic nomination has generated significant buzz in the entertainment industry, with many predicting a bright future for the young actor.

He is set to star as the younger version of Jacob Elordi's character in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film Wuthering Heights, alongside Margot Robbie.