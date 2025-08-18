Ian McKellen gives shocking details about upcoming ‘Hunt for Gollum’ film

Ian McKellen, the renowned actor who played Gandalf the Grey, in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, dropped a bombshell news about the casting of upcoming film, Hunt for Gollum.

The Hunt for Gollum will be drawn from J.R.R Tolkien's original Lord of the Rings books, compiled from information revealed throughout the trilogy, and from the appendices of The Return of the King.

Teasing the fans on what to expect in the upcoming film, McKellen during the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London said, "I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum (Serkis), and it's all about Gollum."

Sharing more of the jaw dropping details, the X-Men actor added, "I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf."

Smiling to himself as the crowd gasped in amazement, McKellen joked, "Apart from that, my lips are sealed!"

As per the Entertainment Weekly, though McKellen did not specifically say whether he and original Frodo Baggins star Elijah Wood would reprise their roles in the film, Wood was present at the fan event, smiling conspiratorially.

The original The Lord of the Rings trilogy filmmaker Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are producing the movie.

Earlier the film was slated for release in 2026, but now it is expected in December 2027.