Chris Pratt shares rare insights into 'proud' dad journey

Chris Pratt cannot believe that he is a dad of a teenager, as his son Jack marks his 13th birthday this year.
The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, and shared a collage of pictures of himself with Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, and wrote a heartfelt message alongside.
"I have a teenager???" began the message addressed to Jack.
The Jurassic World star continued, "Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King."
The collection of pictures featured the father-son duo posing in matching “Pratt” jerseys, them visiting a farm, attending games, and working on projects together.
Although Anna and Chris are no longer together, having finalised their divorce in 2018, the couple shares a strong co-parenting relationship.
Jack was born on August 17, 2022, and the Marvel actor later became a dad daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, and son Ford, 9 months, with his now- wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The siblings too share a close bond, as Chris told Entertainment Tonight back in 2022, "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."
'Nobody Wants This' stars tease what's next for Joanne and Noah in season 2
Hollywood actress opens up about her past traumatic experiences that changed her life
'Conjuring 4' is going to be the final film from the series
Gal Gadot dismisses rumours of strained relationship with Rachel Zegler
'Went Up the Hill': Dacre Montgomery's new film marks a new chapter in his career
American actress reveals how women faced scrutiny in the 90s movies