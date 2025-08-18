Chris Pratt shares rare insights into 'proud' dad journey

Chris Pratt celebrates major milestone with a heartwarming message

Chris Pratt cannot believe that he is a dad of a teenager, as his son Jack marks his 13th birthday this year.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, and shared a collage of pictures of himself with Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, and wrote a heartfelt message alongside.

"I have a teenager???" began the message addressed to Jack.

The Jurassic World star continued, "Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King."

The collection of pictures featured the father-son duo posing in matching “Pratt” jerseys, them visiting a farm, attending games, and working on projects together.

Although Anna and Chris are no longer together, having finalised their divorce in 2018, the couple shares a strong co-parenting relationship.

Jack was born on August 17, 2022, and the Marvel actor later became a dad daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, and son Ford, 9 months, with his now- wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The siblings too share a close bond, as Chris told Entertainment Tonight back in 2022, "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."