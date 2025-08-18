Courteney Cox melts fans with heartfelt post about Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox expresses admiration for Jennifer Aniston in recent post

Courteney Cox is reflecting on her friendship with Jennifer Aniston as she shares a joint post in her best friend’s honour.

The actress, who portrayed Monica Geller in the highly acclaimed TV show Friends, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her bond with her favourite co-star.

Posting an adorable photo alongside her bestie, the Scream actress wrote in the caption, “We look so cute next to each other… so do they,” referring to the hair-care accessories in her bathroom.

In addition, fans couldn’t stop swooning over the duo as it reminded them of the hit 90s show.

One excited fan commented, “Rachel and Monica!! I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH.”

Another chimed in, adding, “You both are iconic.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “My favourite duo in this life and whatever comes after.”

For the unversed, the actresses have been quite open about their bond on social media ever since they starred on the show together and have often shared their unfiltered thoughts on the subject.