Pete Davidson reveals change of heart about 'SNL' years after exiting

Pete Davidson had a change of heart about Saturday Night Live eight years after walking away from it.

The 31-year-old comedian who joined the NBC comedy sketch when he was 20 years old finally realised something significant about it after his time on the show.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Dog Man vocal star revealed that he finally understood what SNL really meant after attending Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special.

While he previously joked that the crowd was "terrible," he shared his newfound appreciation for the show during the podcast.

Looking back at SNL50, a key event made him realise how much of an "institution" the show is.

"This is like, you know, the Harvard of comedy," The King of Staten Island actor lauded the show.

Further, he recounted his early days in SNL, saying "I was so lucky," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor continued. "I was so young. I was super naive."

Davidson joined SNL in September 2014, as a regular cast member from Season 40 (2014) through Season 47 (2022).

After a total of eight seasons, he officially exited SNL in May 2022, with his final episode airing on May 21, 2022.