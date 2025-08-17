'Superman' famed Terence Stamp breathes his last at 87

Terence Stamp featured in films namely 'Theorem', 'Yes Man' and many more

Terence Stamp, globally acclaimed for playing General Zod in the 1980s Superman, has passed away at the age of 87.

The saddening news about his death was shared by his family in a joint statement this Sunday morning.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come", the statement read.

Stamp has been a part of multiple hits films like Theorem by Pier Paolo Pasolini, A Season in Hell, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert and others.

The legendary star was famous for his impeccable looks. Despite having a great dressing sense, the actor failed to land in the role of James Bond.

In the late 70s, he stepped away from the limelight as he opted to study yoga in India before bagging his most iconic role as General Zod, the megalomanic leader of the Kryptonians, in Superman in 1978 and its sequel in 1980.