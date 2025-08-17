Gal Gadot gets honest about biggest career regret and acting abilities

Gal Gadot has recently opened up about her biggest career regret and acting capabilities in a new interview.

The Wonder Woman actress revealed she hated working in one of the 2009 movie while speaking a TV program The A Talks, where she chatted with young journalists who all have autism spectrum disorder.

“I hated filming Entourage, didn’t have fun at all,” said the 40-year-old.

The Snow White actress recalled that one guy was “inappropriate with me on set until it reached a point where I quit in the middle, left the set and never went back to film with them”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gal also talked about her acting abilities over the years and she was asked about her talents.

When asked if she thinks she is a good actress, the Heart of Stone responded, “I think I’m solid, I’m alright.”

“There are those who are more talented than me. But if you cast me, you cast well,” pointed out Gal.

Meanwhile, the Justice League actress added, “My biggest strength is that I am not afraid to work hard and that I never let anything stand in my way. I just go, go, go.”