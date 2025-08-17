Chris Hemsworth makes surprising confession

Chris Hemsworth to return as 'Thor' in 2026 'Avengers'

Chris Hemsworth's new show Limitless: Live Better season 2 has finally released on Disney Plus and Hulu.

The show features the Extraction star exploring ways to live a healthier and stronger life while getting out of his "comfort zone."

In one of the trailers, English singer Ed Sheeran also made an appearance teaching Hemsworth how to play drums.

Chris has confessed that one of the toughest challenges was not his stunts, rather, it was playing drums with Sheeran in a crowd of 70, 000 people.

While speaking the cover story of Limitless: Live Better Now, the Avengers actor stated, "I'd say playing drums in front of 70,000 people with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest was probably the toughest, although I never want to get pepper sprayed again."

He admitted, “I can do intense training, extreme cold, fasting, all of that, but learning to play the drums was way out of my comfort zone.”

The 42-year-old actor, globally acclaimed as Thor in Marvel, opened that it did not come naturally to him, rather he had to embrace his fear and “trust that all of the practicing he had done would pay off.”

Work wise, Hemsworth is all set to reunite with his Marvel colleague in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.