Millie Bobby Brown pays rare tribute to Hailey Bieber

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates Hailey Bieber’s ‘iconic’ achievement with a twist

Hailey Bieber is an inspiration for Millie Bobby Brown and she paid tribute to her icon on social media.

The 21-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, and posted a video of herself recreating the supermodel’s, 28, infamous mobile phone case with a lip-gloss.

The Stranger Things star wrote, “@haileybieber did it first,” alongside the video of herself in the bathroom.

Brown DIY-ed the classic Rhode case with two elastic hair ties on her lilac phone case and her Florence by Mills lip gloss attached to it.

Bieber’s phone case has become a trend since she first came up with it and her husband Justin Bieber recently celebrated her product in his song, Go Baby.

“That’s my baby / She’s iconic,” the Grammy winner sang in the song. “iPhone case / Lip gloss on it / And oh, my days / She keeps ’em talkin’ / It’s comedy just block it out my baby.”

Brown gave a shout out to the song by adding it to the background of her post dedicated to the supermodel.

The makeup mogul herself took to the comments and wrote “Hehe,” with heart emojis.