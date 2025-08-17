Sharon Stone makes harrowing revelations about her family’s history

Sharon Stone has recently made horrifying revelations about her past that left an indelible impact on her life.

In her latest interview per RadarOnline.com, the Basic Instinct actress opened up about facing abuse by her own grandfather during her childhood days after announcing her mother’s demise.

Dishing out her dark family history in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon talked about her maternal grandfather, whom she accused of being a violent abuser and pedophile.

“There hadn't been a day in my mother's life when Dot had not been beaten by him,” said the Beauty actress.

Not only had her mother suffered, but Sharon and her sister both experienced abuse at the hands of their grandfather.

Sharing her mother’s last words, the actress mentioned, “When the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is, 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide’.”

Meanwhile, Sharon opened up about her love for her father, Joseph describing their bond as “extremely close”.

“My Dad and I were tighter than two coats of paint,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon talked about evolving landscape of Hollywood especially for women.

Addressing the stereotyping that persists in the movie industry, she noted, “I think very beautiful, smart people are perceived in very specific ways.”

“Because I'm a woman who is beautiful, it's easier to have me not be emotionally intelligent,” added the actress.