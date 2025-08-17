'The Conjuring: Last Rites' director explains reason behind ending horror franchise

'Conjuring 4' is going to be the final film from the series

Michael Chaves, director of the fourth Conjuring film, has opened why the upcoming sequel will put an end to the whole franchise.

The horror series has been entertaining audience since 2013 with its first film. And now the fourth film is probably going to be the last one.

According to Chaves, it felt right to end The Conjuring franchise before it runs into the ground.

During a chat with SFX magazine, he explained that there was a "shared sense" from everyone including the chiefs of the films, who also thought that this is the correct time to conclude it on its peak.

The 40-year-old said, "I love working with everyone involved but there was a shares sense that it was time to end on a high. You want to stop at the peak.”

“You don't want to be the one who runs a franchise into the ground. This was a rare opportunity to choose when and how to tell that final chapter."

Hence, Michael wanted to end it on a note where it leaves a mark and becomes memorable for everyone.

Therefore, he worked hard on the final installment. "I really wanted to bring back that big Conjuring experience: that back-to-basics haunted house movie. To go out in that style”, added The Nun II director.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, slated to release on September 5, is set to reunite Vera Famiga and Patrick Wilson.