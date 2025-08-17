Pete Davidson makes shocking admission about 'SNL' audition

Pete Davidson’s latest confession proves that landing a job on Saturday Night Live doesn’t always start with lifelong fandom.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 31-year-old comedian looked back on his early days at SNL and admitted something most cast members probably wouldn’t say out loud: he had no idea the show was even still airing when he auditioned.

"I was so lucky," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor said. "I was so young. I was super naive. So I just was like, I’m just going to smoke weed and talk about, you know, what’s going on in my life."

He recalled that his 20-year-old self even asked for quick bathroom break during the audition so he could watch some sketches and answer basic questions, since he wasn’t an avid viewer at the time.

The Dog Man vocal star joked he just smoked weed and talked about his life during tryouts, which ultimately became part of his unique appeal.

He also shared that joining the NBC comedy sketch as one of the youngest cast members was challenging, especially working alongside older, more seasoned comedians who came from established improv backgrounds like Second City or ImprovOlympic.

"Not saying I didn’t work hard, but I was only doing comedy, like, three, four years," he said. "A lot of what people liked about me was like, 'Oh, this is, like, a kid from Staten Island that’s just talking s***.'"

For the unversed, The King of Staten Island actor joined SNL in September 2014. As a regular cast member he appeared from Season 40 through Season 47.

After a total of eight seasons, Davidson, who is set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, officially departed SNL in May 2022.