'Nobody Wants This' cast drops hints about season 2

Get ready, fans, because season two of Nobody Wants This is officially in the works, and the cast is spilling some secrets about what to expect.

Kristen Bell, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn, along with series creator Erin Foster, recently attended the Television Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, where they gave a glimpse into the upcoming season.

Creator Erin Foster revealed that the new season will explore a more advanced stage of Joanne (Bell) and Noah's (Adam Brody) relationship.

“Joanne and Noah are now at a place in their relationship for Season 2 where they’re asking each other different questions,” Foster shared. She explained that the show will move beyond the early stages of dating that were the focus of the first season.

“Everyone’s been in the first couple months of a relationship, and everyone’s past the threshold where you ask if you and your partner are going to dinner with each other’s families or if you are going to cohabitate with one another. There’s all of these teeny, tiny things that link you closer to someone else.”

Jackie Tohn also talked about what's in store for her character, Esther, who is married to Timothy Simons' character, Sasha. Tohn mentioned that the new season will go deeper into the lives of all the characters.

“We delve a lot deeper into everybody, because we have more time to do that,” she said. Tohn also hinted at a shift for her character, suggesting that Esther is looking for a change. “I think Esther is realizing in Season 2 that she wants to have a good time like Noah and Joanne, and to not have self-imposed bad times.”

The cast and creator's comments promise a season that will explore the complexities of long-term relationships and personal growth for all the characters.