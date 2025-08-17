Alicia Silverstone reflects on changing gender stereotype in Hollywood

Alicia Silverstone has recently reflected on stereotype around women in Hollywood.

The Crush actress opened up about extreme scrutiny towards women in the 90s era in the industry in an exclusive interview with USA Today.

Alicia mentioned that the media back in the day “used to be able to just rip a woman apart”.

The Clueless actress, who entered the industry at 15, continued, “Now you would not be allowed to do that because people would've come to my rescue.”

“In any given moment, there's a group of people who have things to say, and then the other people come and they smash [the negative comments] down. Before, we didn't have that,” explained the 48-year-old.

Interestingly, Alicia pointed out that she “can’t imagine” having to navigate the digital landscape if she would have joined the industry now.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Batman & Robin actress disclosed that she faced negativity over her changing body in the late 90s that took a toll on her mental health.

“It was really hard, because you're just a little girl. You're a little person and trying to grow up, and you're growing up in front of people,” she remarked.

However, Alicia told EW that they “did it differently back then and that was not easy, for sure. But it's all fine now”.