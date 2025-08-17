Gal Gadot opens up about 'Snow White's' commercial failure

Gal Gadot recently spoke about the commercial failure of Disney's Snow White, attributing it to the pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

In an interview on Israeli TV show The A Talks, Gadot expressed her disappointment that the movie didn't do well at the box office, despite her positive experience filming it.

Gadot praised her co-star Rachel Zegler, saying, "I really enjoyed filming that movie, I really had fun... Even working alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun. I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit."

This statement directly contradicts rumours of a strained relationship between the two actresses.

Gadot believes that politics played a significant role in the movie's underperformance.

"And then Oct. 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel... I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office."

The movie reportedly lost Disney around $115 million.