Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with sweet sibling moments

Katherine Schwarzenegger left her fans in awe as she shared sweet moments with her siblings from their father’s latest birthday celebrations.

On Friday, August 15, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver took to Instagram to offer a rare glimpse into "Leo Season [Lion’s face emoji]," as she captioned the post.

The series of heartwarming photos and a video were led with a picture of the Good Night, Sister author posing with her younger sister, Christina Schwarzenegger. They both flashed bright smiles as Katherine, 35, held a drink in her hand.

The following snapshot captured The Guardians of the Galaxy star Chriss Pratt posing next to his father-in-law.

They both were twinning in dark-colored outfits and were smiling ear to ear while Pratt, 46, rested his arm on Arnold’s shoulder as they stood outside on a stone patio.

The next photograph is of a sweet moment between Katherine and one of her daughters. The proud mom smiled as her little girl gave her a tight hug, with her face turned away from the camera and arms wrapped around her mom’s neck.

Katherine's post concluded with a video clip in which she told the camera, as her brother The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger stood behind her, "Today, we're going to be celebrating our dad's birthday."

Patrick, 31, then smiled and said, "Follow us," as Christina, 33, trailed behind her siblings, carrying a cake topped with lit candles. The video ends with a quick glimpse of a lively outdoor party setup.

In addition to Katherine, Christina and Patrick, Maria and Arnold also share Christopher, 27.

In 2011, Arnold publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son Joseph Baena with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena,