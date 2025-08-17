Pete Davidson shares real reason behind ‘Bupkis’ cancellation

Pete Davidson has recently opened up about the cancellation of his semi-autobiographical dramedy, Bupkis on Peacock.

The Pickup star explained why she decided to end Bupkis after one season last year in an exclusive interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I cancelled Bupkis and I got in trouble for it because I didn’t— I love that show, I loved doing Bupkis, I had a blast, thank you [host Charlamagne tha God] for being in it,” said the SNL alum.

But Pete revealed that it just got to a point where he “got really tired of my whole career just being my personal life, and living through that is sort of traumatic to live in your own crap all the time”.

Dishing out another reason to cancel Bupkis was a new collaborator who stepped in and was like, “I think Pete should be banging Martha Stewart this season, I think Pete should have more mental issues.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, but I wouldn’t do that.’”

“And they were like, ‘Well, Pete the character [would].’ And I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I was like, if I want any shot in being in real movies or being seen a certain way, I can’t just play myself all the time and be this sack,” pointed out the 31-year-old.

When asked about NBCUniversal’s reaction to cancellation news, Pete replied, “They were not pleased. I cost people jobs and I took care of the writers’ room and anyone who didn’t get paid that needed to, I took care of it — which also hurt.”

Reflecting on entertainment industry, The Rookie actor added that it did “kind of open my eyes where it’s just like, ‘Oh, no one actually cares about you’”.