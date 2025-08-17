James Gunn excites fans with major update on ‘Superman’ sequel

James Gunn gives major update on ‘Superman’ sequel

James Gunn revealed his plans about the much-awaited Superman sequel.

In an interview with Collider, the Guardians of the Galaxy director said that he and his team are currently scheduling production.

"We're scheduling it now," Gunn said. "I'm totally done with the treatment."

"My treatments are incredibly intense," he said talking about his process. "They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script."

The Suicide Squad director added, "We’re planning out when we're going to shoot that. It's going to be much sooner rather than later."

This is not the first time Gunn has revealed that he is working on writing script for Superman sequel.

Across various interviews during his Superman press tour, he provided updates on the follow-ups, though he has remained vague whether it was a standalone sequel or an entirely new project.

As per the Deadline, Superman is projected to earn a three-day gross of $5.1 million at the domestic box office during its sixth weekend in theatres.

Other upcoming projects on the DC slate include Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, the Lanterns TV series, Wonder Woman and Clayface.