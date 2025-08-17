Jason Momoa shares reaction to son’s acting debut in ‘Dune: Part Three’

Jason Momoa left amazed with son’s performance in ‘Dune: Part Three’

Jason Momoa had a proud dad moment as he watched his son make his acting debut in Dune: Part Three.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa stars as Leto II Atreides in the third instalment of the science fiction series.

The Aquaman star appeared on the Smartless podcast, while promoting his Hawaiian-based period adventure series, Chief of War. During the interview, he also spoke about his son’s first steps in Hollywood.

"He's trained in martial arts his whole life," Momoa said about his 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, who goes by Wolf.

"He always wants to act. I'm like, you're not acting. There's no way I'm not letting you act. He does, like, school plays in Topanga, right? That's it."

He went on to explain that while making Hollywood films at his level is "not digging ditches." It's still "f—king hard" and described rehearsing fight scenes over and over again in a 40-pound suit.

Nakoa-Wolf got his role in the series as one of the two twin children of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's characters after the producer Cale Boyter got introduced to him and decided "he oughta be in pictures!"

While watching his son perform his first scene of Dune, Momoa recalled, "I'm sitting there s---ting my pants."

The proud father continued, "He's with Zendaya. I'm like, 'He's in it.' And I'm like, 'My baby, 16 years old.' And he just killed it. I'm just crying. I was a f---ing wreck. I was so proud of him."

He also shared that after witnessing the hard work that goes into bringing something to life on screen, Wolf told him, "Pop, I have so much respect for you now."

Momoa concluded by saying, "You want your kids to just be better than you. I'm like, 'This motherf---er's gonna be, like he's gonna blow me away.'"

Dune: Part Three is slated for release on December 18, 2026.