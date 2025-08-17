Michelle Yeoh spills beans on what to expect from ‘Wicked: For Good’

Michelle Yeoh spill beans about what to expect from ‘Wicked: For Good’

Michelle Yeoh shared surprising details about the upcoming Wicked: For Good that fans may not expect.

During promotions for the upcoming English language version of Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, Yeoh teased some insights for the new film.

"I think you're getting some new songs," she told the People magazine about Wicked: For Good, before jokingly adding, "I didn't say that."

Yeoh is set to play Madame Morrible in the franchise

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared that Stephen Schwartz, who composed the music and lyrics for the live show, has penned the new tracks.

Previously, at the 2025 songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, Yeoh told the outlet that "there are two new songs in the movie because the storytelling demanded it".

She explained, "One of them happens to be for the character of Elphaba. The other one happens to be for the character of Glinda."

In addition to Wicked: For Good, which premieres on November 21, the Oscar Winner is also busy promoting Ne Zha 2.

The actress voices Lady Yin, Ne Zha's mother, in English version of the film. The English-language version Ne Zha 2 is set to premiere on August 22.