Chris Hemsworth recalls 'special' moment with Robert Downey Jr

Chris Hemsworth is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. on The Avengers set.
The Australian star, widely known for playing Thor, recalled a magical moment he shared with his co-star during the filming of the highly acclaimed movie.
He explained, "I've had nothing to this degree, but I remember being on Avengers 2 or 3, and there was a fair bit of improvisation happening—10 different characters in a room—and something clicked. A few things came about."
"Robert Downey Jr. afterwards came up and said, ‘Did you feel that?’”
Currently filming the second season of Limitless for Disney+, the actor stars in The Avengers alongside Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.
On the professional front, Hemsworth is presently busy filming the sequel Avengers: Doomsday.
