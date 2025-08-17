Patrick Mahomes spills tea on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance

Patrick Mahomes takes internet by storm with recent remarks

Travis Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes recently shared that he was sceptical about his friend’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old player took a trip down memory lane and recalled how Kelce first confessed to him about dating the pop icon.

In ESPN docuseries The Kingdom, Mahomes said, “He told me during the week. It was one of those where I gotta see it until I believe it.”

The football quarterback added that he became convinced only after seeing the couple together during the Chiefs’ Week 3 game.

Speaking exclusively, he explained, “You definitely felt the buzz and you could see the people in the stadium gravitating towards where she was up there. At the same time, we had business to handle.”

Reflecting on his teammates’ reaction to Kelce’s big reveal, Mahomes said, “We were in the locker room like, Taylor Swift’s here. Taylor Swift? For real? With Travis? Oh my God! We were like, ‘Oh my God Travis pulled Taylor Swift’.”

This revelation comes on the heels of the Cruel Summer singer sharing that Travis, 35, is exactly the kind of partner she had been manifesting since her teenage years.

During her appearance on Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, she said, “I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'”

For the unversed, Swift and Kelce began dating in July 2023.