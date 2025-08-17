Ben Affleck tries to leave Jennifer Lopez behind as he enters new chapter

Ben Affleck prepares to upgrade life after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is ready to start anew after his life took a drastic turn last year with Jennifer Lopez divorce.

The actor celebrated his 53rd birthday on August 15, and welcomed a new year without his ex-wife.

The Good Will Hunting star has been focusing on his career and children who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while he dealt with his divorce.

Meanwhile the Jenny From the Block songstress has been celebrating her single life, flaunting her abs on social media, and performing at her Up All Night tour.

Last year, J.Lo filed for divorce days after Affleck’s 52nd birthday, on August 20, 2024, what would have been the former couple’s second wedding anniversary.

The On The Floor hitmaker seemingly sent a clear message to Affleck soon after their separation that she has moved on.

Lopez continued to post about her healing journey and getting her spark back after cutting ties with her ex-husband.

Insiders close to the ex-couple shared at the time that Affleck and Lopez were two “very different people” and seemed incompatible with their different lifestyles.