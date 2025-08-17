Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo mark new milestone in lowkey romance

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley take relationship to a new level after making it official

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are slowly but surely checking off all the milestones in their relationship.

The 37-year-old actor and the actress, 33, who recently confirmed their romance after playing coy for a while, proudly showed off their romance on Instagram.

The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, and shared a carousel of pictures from his camping trip with friends and his girlfriend.

“Kintsugi Moon,” Bravo wrote in the caption alongside the trip pictures.

One of the photos showed the Divergent star getting cosy with Bravo in the back of a camper van on a mattress.

The couple looked comfortable around each other as Woodley wrapped her arms around her beau.

The subsequent slides featured the couple posing alongside their friends who were also on the trip with them.

The couple have been together since March and were spotted on several outings together. However, they confirmed their relationship a while later with an Instagram debut at Bravo’s account.

Although the pair has steered clear of discussing their relationship with the media, Bravo previously shared with People Magazine, “Yeah, I’m really happy.”