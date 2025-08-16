'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Emily Blunt's new look in film sparks outrage

Anne Hathaway's much-anticipated film is set to release on May 1

Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada sequel has entered production and has taken over the streets of New York City for filming.

The much-anticipated sequel has taken over the internet with captivating looks of Anne and Meryl Streep.

However, Emily Blunt’s new look has also been unveiled from the sets, which has left fans furious.

They are questioning the kind of wig chosen for the Oppenheimer actress for the role.

Blunt, who is all set to reprise Emily Charlton, the senior assistant to Miranda Priestly, played by Streep.

The 42-year-old channelled new icy blonde shade hair with black roots, which fans think looks “horrible”.

"This is so f****** horrible," wrote one. Meanwhile another commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The black roots are even worse.”

A third social media user expressed, "I dont even want this film anymore. F*** this shit, why u gotta ruin everything."

Other unsettling comments included, "Likeeee, she's successful but can't fix those roots?" and "That is not Emily Charlton.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to reunite the iconic trio of 2006 namely Hathaway, Streep and Blunt.

Directed by David Frankel, the new sequel will also feature Stanley Tucci, Patrick Brammall and Simone Ashely.