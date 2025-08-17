Brie Larson, Jack Quaid land roles in ‘Close Personal Friends’

Brie Larson, Lily Colins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding are set to grace the silver screen in Close Personal Friends.

The film is directed and executive produced by Jason Orley and Issac Aptaker penned the script which is based on a story he wrote with Orley. Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau, will produce.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, much of the story is being kept under the sheets, but it is known to centre on one couple that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. Personal lines get crossed, among other things, and awkward hilarity ensues.

The feature project reunites Orley, Aptaker, and Berger with Amazon MGM after their previous project, the 2022 romantic comedy I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

The A-Listed lead celebrities which include, Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel movies and won an Oscar for her performance in indie drama Room, last executive produced and starred in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, earning Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe nominations.

Quaid this year starred in New Line’s well-liked sci-fi thriller Companion as well as Paramount’s action thriller Novocaine.

Collins is the star of Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris. Her last big-screen outing was appearing in Maxxine, the final instalment in Ti West and A24‘s cult horror trilogy X.

Meanwhile, Golding came to prominence thanks to his breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians for Warner Bros. he is currently starring in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen.

The release date of Close Personal Friends is yet to be announced.