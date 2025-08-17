Margaret Qualley recalls gruelling ‘Maid’ shoot

Margaret Qualley opened up about shooting the intense mini TV series Maid.

The Substance actress stared as Alex, who escapes an abusive relationship with her daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet).

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Qualley while taking about her experience admitted that the shoot was “super intense” as she put all energy in it.

"I put everything I had into Maid, even casting my real mom as my show mom," she said, referring to her actress mother, Andie MacDowell.

She added, "I hung out with the girl who played my daughter her name's Rylea every weekend for the entire shoot. I really believed in it, and I wanted it to feel as real as it possibly could."

The Kind of Kindness actress went on to gush about feminine support on set, saying, "It was super intense. I learned that in moments like this, the way that women quietly support each other, in even the most micro ways, is just so beautiful."

Reflecting on why the show struck such a chord with audiences, she continued, "Most of my girlfriends, most women I know, have had some version of an abusive relationship."

The 30-year-old artist further said, "Plus, we're kind of all trained to be pitted against each other, as women. It's just such bullls**t, you know?"

Miniseries Maid is available to stream on Netflix.