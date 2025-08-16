'The Conjuring: Last Rites' to be 'darker' then previous films, says director

Michael Chaves shares major insight about the new horror flick

The Conjuring franchise will be returning with its fourth and the finale sequel.

Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead, the upcoming horror film is all set to reunite the two actors as Paranormal investigators to subjugate a demon from a family’s home.

Director Michael Chaves, while spilling beans about Conjuring: Last Rites, revealed that the new entry is going to be scarier than the other movies in the series.

In a chat with SFX magazine, the 40-year-old filmmaker stated, "And I say that knowing full well marketing loves to use superlatives when talking about these movies, but this one is really scary.”

According to him, the fourth installment will not be holding back in terms of scare.

Chaves continued, "You need those high stakes, those really dark moments to give you that sense of conclusion. We're going to be brutal. This is no-holds-barred."

He unveiled that the introductory scene in the film is terrifying, and it will leave the movie lovers off-guard. "It really is a terrifying sequence and a real gut punch."

Backed by Warner Bros, The Conjuring: Last Rites is slated to hit theatres globally on September 5, 2025.