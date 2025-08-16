Ben Affleck 'jealous' of ex Ana de Armas dating Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas dated each other after meeting on the sets of 'Deep Water'

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have officially confirmed their relationship in a rare outing.

In July, the two were spotted strolling down the streets while holding hands during their Vermont vacation.

The couple’s blossoming romance is making Armas’ former partner Ben Affleck “jealous”.

According to a source, “Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup. He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad.”

An insider told Daily Mail, “Seeing Ana happy with his friend is kind of weird for him.”

But this does not mean that Affleck has lost respect for his fellow friend and colleague, Cruise.

The source added, “I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom’s success and Ben is not any different.”

“Ben is also happy for Tom. He admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen. Ben hopes to be so lucky one day”, claimed the informant.

The Accountant actor met the Knives Out star on the sets of their film Deep Water in 2020. The duo connected immediately and began dating.

Ben and Ana were in a relationship for ten months before parting away in 2021.