Courteney Cox enjoys day out with daughter at Disneyland

Courteney Cox traded the spotlight for fairy-tale fun as she spent quality time with her daughter Coco Riley Arquette during their day out at Disneyland.

The Friends star stepped out with her daughter, whom she shares with her former husband David Arquette, for the outing at the California theme park on Friday, August 15.

For their fun-filled outing, the Scream actress kept it effortlessly chic in an oversized white top, black pants, and sandals. She completed the look with a black hat and stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her 21-year-old daughter exuded a playful vibe in a white tank top paired with a vibrant pink maxi skirt.

Twinning with her mom, she kept it simple by accessorising only with sunglasses.

It seems like the daughter is on a break from college, and the mother-daughter duo is making the most of the summer with fun outings.

Cox has previously opened up about how much she misses her daughter, Coco, when she's away at school.

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal?'" the 61-year-old actress revealed at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in October 2024. "She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room."

"Then she comes home after her irst year in college and she was all mature and talking more. And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid. But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me," Cox reflected on how her feelings about being an empty nester have evolved over time.