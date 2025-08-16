Quentin Tarantino finally unveils reason behind shelving final film 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino's last film starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino suspended his 10th and final film The Movie Critic last year.

Following the release of Once upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), the Oscar winning filmmaker confirmed his 10th project, but he scrapped the film in 2024.

The 62-year-old has finally revealed why he made the decision of suspending the movie.

Tarantino revealed that he was quite happy with the screenplay he wrote for the project, which was originally planned to be an eight-part series.

It was later translated into a feature-length script, which did not really excite the Django Unchained director at the time of production.

He opened on The Church of Tarantino podcast, “No one’s waiting for this thing per se. I mean, I can do it whenever I want. I mean, it’s already written. So OK, let me just not start it right now.”

Quentin further explained, “Let me try writing it as a movie and let me see if it’s better that way. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, no, I think this is going to be the movie.’ And then it wasn’t. I pulled the plug on it. And the reason I pulled the plug, it’s a little crazy.”

His ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, featured Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.