Pedro Pascal opens up about his tremendous 'weight loss'

'Game of Thrones' actor unveils his philosophy behind losing 36 kilos'

Pedro Pascal has left his fans and followers shocked with his outstanding physical transformation.

During the promotion of his popular HBO series The Last of Us season 2, he had a little bulky physique.

But a few days later, when he appeared on the red carpet and premieres of his debut Marvel movie Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro debuted his toned and muscular body.

Reportedly, the 50-year-old actor lost more than 36 kilos and the process of undergoing the profound change has left fans more surprised.

It is pertinent to mention that Pascal did not follow any strict diets or complex workout plans to achieve these results, rather he followed a very simple formula.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the Materialists actor revealed that he has a very simple philosophy.

“Wake up, do something, stay busy, eat well, sleep.”

According to him, the secret behind his transformation lies in adapting a healthy routine, integrating daily activity, getting proper sleep, and maintaining a balanced diet.

However, some people thought that the outstanding transformation was for some project, but Pedro clarified that it was not for Gladiator II.

Rather, he just took on the challenge to maintain a healthy lifestyle and building strength.