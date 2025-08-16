'James Bond' star lay down special instructions for the next 007 actor

Daniel Craig departed from the role after last 'Bond' film in 2021

Pierce Brosnan has shared an important tip for the actor who will be playing the next James Bond.

The new 007 film has been confirmed, but the makers are still figuring out who to cast in the lead role.

Following the departure of Daniel Craig, they are looking out for someone perfect to step into the Craig’s shoes.

Brosnan, who has played Bond in four films in the franchise namely GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002), has given a simple tip to whoever takes up the role.

At the premiere of his new movie The Thursday Murder Club, the 72-year-old veteran actor just said, "Be bold. Enjoy it. Know yourself, be strong, go out there and have a great time."

He further opened that whoever will be cast to play the role will see their lives change for good.

"There's so many wonderful actors. It's a magnificent role. Whoever finds the role, it will change their life”, said Pierce.

His Netflix film, which is slated to release on August 26, also features Helen Mirren, Celia Imris, Ben Kingsley and Tom Ellis.