Emma Stone reflects on her time in the 'Spider-Man' franchise

Emma Stone recently opened up about her experience working on The Amazing Spider-Man films, starring alongside Andrew Garfield as Gwen Stacy.

In a heartfelt conversation with Vogue, Stone shared her fond memories of the project, highlighting the wonderful people she worked with, including Garfield, Sally Field, and director Marc Webb.

Stone described her time on the Spider-Man films as "a really special time in my life," emphasising that it's the people she worked with that she remembers most fondly.

"I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everybody I worked with. I met Andrew there, I met Sally Field, Marc Webb was wonderful. It was a really special time in my life," she said. "That's the recurring theme: The people more than the film itself is what sticks with me for so long. I have only the fondest memories of this experience."

However, Stone didn't shy away from discussing the challenging aspects of promoting the films. She revealed that the press tours were incredibly demanding, taking a toll on her mental and physical health.

"I will say the press tours for these films — I don't really know how people do it," Stone admitted. "I remember it being nine countries in maybe two weeks, and you're functioning in a state of jet lag never previously known to you. I felt truly psychotic the entire time."

Despite the challenges, Stone's experience working on The Amazing Spider-Man films remains a cherished memory for her. Her portrayal of Gwen Stacy, although short-lived, left a lasting impact on fans of the franchise.

With her successful career continuing to soar, Stone has proven herself to be a talented and versatile actress, with recent roles in films like Eddington and upcoming projects like Bugonia.