James Gunn reveals ‘favorite moments’ from ‘Superman’

James Gunn shares his ‘favorite moments’ from ‘Superman’

Superman, as it makes its way into homes, James Gunn is giving fans a closer look at how one of the film’s most important scenes came to life.

The DC Studios chief shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a new featurette, highlighting his work with David Corenswet, who steps into the role of the Man of Steel.

Posting the moment on X, Gunn admitted it was special to him.

“This was one of my favourite moments on the set of #Superman and was freaked out (and so happy) to find out it had been filmed,” he wrote.

The footage is part of Adventures in Making Superman, a one-hour making-of documentary now available to anyone who purchases Superman digitally on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

In the featurette, Gunn is seen guiding Corenswet through a scene opposite Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor.

He explained to the actor, “It’s the moment of you acknowledging your own weakness, your own hurt feelings, so that everyone that hears Superman knows that that’s OK for all of us to feel that way.

And it’s not OK for the Lex Luthors of the world to be telling us we shouldn’t feel this way, we shouldn’t do that, we shouldn’t think this. That is what makes you different from the other heroes.”

When Corenswet still struggled with the moment, Gunn broke it down further, saying, “None of it is right or wrong, all of it is being vulnerable, and being a human being.

And in this moment, for you to talk about how it’s OK to be vulnerable, you have to be vulnerable, which means showing Lex that your f***ing feelings are hurt.”

That explanation clicked for the actor. Corenswet later said Gunn’s words “perfectly clarified what the character was doing in that moment and what I should be doing in that moment.”

He even texted Gunn that evening to tell him it had been his “favorite day ever on set with a director.” Gunn said the feeling was mutual, marking the exchange as a defining memory from the production.

With the release of the featurette, fans are getting a rare look at how Gunn and Corenswet worked together to shape Superman not just as a hero, but as a deeply human character.