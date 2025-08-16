Kylie Jenner finally addresses rocky romance with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner put an end to speculation about trouble in her relationship with Timothée Chalamet in a subtle but clear way.

Rumours of a split began when the actor was absent from the fashion icon's 28th birthday celebrations but her online gesture told a different story.

When Timothée posted the trailer for his upcoming film Marty Supreme on August 12, Kylie made sure to like the post, showing her support.

At the time, The actor was filming Dune Part Three in Budapest while the beauty star enjoyed a weekend of birthday activities at home. However, she celebrated with a paint and sip gathering, cake and a relaxing day in the sun.

On Instagram, the mother of two called it her best birthday ever and thanked her family and friends for making it special. The reality star also gave a heartfelt thanks to her sister Kendall Jenner for planning the celebration.

Just a month earlier, Kylie and Timothée spotted together on a romantic getaway in Saint Tropez, and the couple, who first linked in April 2023, looked happy as they walked along Pampelonne Beach in July.

Although they have been seen together on multiple occasions, both have kept their relationship mostly private.

For the unversed, The Kardashians star has previously said it is important to keep certain things to herself, as public opinion can be overwhelming.

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with her ex Travis Scott, and has often spoken about how much they mean to her. She has described them as her greatest source of love and support.