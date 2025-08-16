Anna Faris, Regina Hall reunite with the Wayans bros for 'Scary Movie 6'

Faris and Hall are reprising their roles as Cindy and Brenda in the iconic horror-comedy franchise

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are dusting off their horror-comedy chops as they reunite with the Wayans brothers for Scary Movie 6.

Deadline confirmed on August 15 that the duo will return as their iconic characters Cindy and Brenda for the first time in over a decade, after both skipped the fifth installment in 2013.

In a joint statement to the outlet, Faris, 48, and Hall, 54, teased, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

Marlon Wayans celebrated getting “the band back together” on Instagram, posting a throwback photo from the 2000 original with the caption, “The fab four is back. So excited to work and reunite with these two brilliant women.”

The new film will be directed by Michael Tiddes, with Keenen Ivory Wayans — who created and directed the first two Scary Movie films — back as producer. Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who starred as Shorty and Ray, are also on board.

The Wayans Brothers announced the return of their iconic franchise back in October 2024. “WE’REBACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for … a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!” they told Deadline at the time.

For Faris, the return is extra special. She told People magazine in 2024 she’d only reprise her role if Hall did too.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” she said. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

Scary Movie 6 hits theatres June 12, 2026.