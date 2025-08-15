Reese Witherspoon happy to quit Hollywood life after Oliver Haarman romance

Reese Witherspoon has recently decided to quit Hollywood as she embraces a fresh start with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.

According to a report by RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the Morning Show star is all set to ditch her Tinseltown for her well-off pals in Europe and New York.

“Reese is done making the scene and trying to fit in with the superficial crowd of L.A. phonies,” said an insider.

The source mentioned that Oliver “has opened up her world outside of Hollywood”.

It seemed Reese “is keen to fully move in with Oliver in New York, where she's embracing culture and interesting people who want conversation, not gossip”.

The source further said that the Legally Blonde actress “is being introduced to a cultured crowd of people who are way more exciting than the Hollywood posse who seemingly only want to talk about who’s hot and who’s not and the latest facial rejuvenation”.

The source also noted that Reese is experiencing Europe like never before along with Oliver.

“She'll keep her places in L.A. and Nashville. She's fortunate to be able to afford that, but she's already moved a lot of her stuff into his place,” disclosed an insider.

Meanwhile, Reese, who was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe and talent agent Jim Toth, “likes that Oliver's a normal guy with a paunch,” added a source.